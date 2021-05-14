NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXRT opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $250,079.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

