Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.97% of Nexstar Media Group worth $187,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

