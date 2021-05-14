NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $775,253.63 and approximately $21,313.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00652700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002555 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars.

