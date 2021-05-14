NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$58.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. NEXT has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

