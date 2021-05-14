NextDAO Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $736,702.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00599394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00241242 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,984,904,803 coins and its circulating supply is 1,944,672,694 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

