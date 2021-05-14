NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NXGN opened at $18.37 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

