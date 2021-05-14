NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $270,195.24

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $270,195.24 and approximately $23,155.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $560.57 or 0.01128956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 482 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

