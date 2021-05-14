NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

