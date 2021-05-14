NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

