NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get NICE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.86.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.