Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $10.33. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,539 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

