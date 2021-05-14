Niftyx Protocol Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.15 million and $796,521.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.