Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 15,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,274,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,980,184.08.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 47,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$50,244.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$75.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.