Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,441 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

