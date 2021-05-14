Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Reinvent Technology Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000.

RTP stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

