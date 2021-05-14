Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 505.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Shares of HEI opened at $132.88 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

