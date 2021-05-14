Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 200,502 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,502 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $104,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.