Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,264 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 278.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $223.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.