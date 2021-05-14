Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

