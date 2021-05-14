Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

