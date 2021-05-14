Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

