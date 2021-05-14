Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

