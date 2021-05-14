Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

