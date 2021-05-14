Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $25,926,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

