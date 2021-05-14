Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

NUE opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

