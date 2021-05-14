Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 896.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $42.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

