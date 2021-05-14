Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

