Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of OII opened at $14.56 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.