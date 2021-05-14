Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 201.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

