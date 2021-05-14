Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,894 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

