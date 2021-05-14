Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,654 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

