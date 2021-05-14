Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 650,422 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

