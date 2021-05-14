Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,470 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

