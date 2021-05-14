Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,149 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

