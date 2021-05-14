Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,734 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

