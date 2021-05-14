Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

