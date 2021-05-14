Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,168 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

