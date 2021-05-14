Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

