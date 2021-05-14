Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $75.53 million and $1.34 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.44 or 0.08101743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.50 or 0.02601809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00650067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.29 or 0.00826911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00669125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00595164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,422,500,988 coins and its circulating supply is 7,761,000,988 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

