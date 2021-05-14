Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $33.04. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

