Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $644.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126,607 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $644,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 329,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Freed Investment Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 23,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

