NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

