NIX Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $91,335.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,082.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.33 or 0.08171207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.04 or 0.02601807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00651483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00210928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00824290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00671697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00607634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006723 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,098,334 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

