Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nkarta stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 363,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,650. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510 over the last quarter.

NKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.