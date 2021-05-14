NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.39 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

