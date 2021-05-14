NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.60

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 10893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

