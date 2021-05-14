Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 9,962 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 857,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,566. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

