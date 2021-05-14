Noir (NOR) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $639,879.47 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00326057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,480,384 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.