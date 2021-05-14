noob.finance ($NOOB) Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $61,326.56 and approximately $140.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.