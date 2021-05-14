Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.68

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 186514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

